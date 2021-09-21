Egypt: Sisi Orders to Continue Providing Financial Resources to Upgrade ICT

21 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered to maintain providing necessary financial resources to upgrade the main structure of the ICT.

The State is paying a greater attention to the information and communication technologies sector as a cornerstone of comprehensive and sustainable development, added Sisi during a meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat on Monday20/9/2021.

The move will mainly contribute to achieving a transformation strategy into digital community and the State's plans aimed at realizing financial inclusion and offering the best and most advanced services to citizens, according to Sisi.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said the meeting followed up strategic projects regarding the ICT, which aim at participating in the State's plan to build the Egyptian human being and contribute to the government's efforts to realize digital transformation and automate government services and boost digital economy.

