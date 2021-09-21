Gambia: Fifteen Covid-19 Patients Currently On Oxygen Therapy

20 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Health authorities on Saturday 18th September 2021 reported that fifteen (15) Covid-19 cases were on oxygen therapy.

The officials said no new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total to three hundred and thirty-two (332).

The Gambia over the weekend also registered seven (7) new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever registered in the country to nine thousand, eight hundred and eighty-five (9,885). The positivity test rate for the newly confirmed cases is 2.2%.

Of the total new cases confirmed five (5) were males and two (2) females, with ages ranging from 18 - 65 years. For reasons of testing, 1 tested for travelling, and 6 for unspecified reasons.

This is the 370th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020.

Two (2) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while fifteen (15) got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation. There were no new contacts traced and monitored.

Since the start of Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDT for COVID-19 at The Banjul International Airport, 21,575 rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) have been conducted with 8 positives confirmed and treated.

