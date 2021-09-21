Gambia: Players Association Hold Briefing Ahead of Maiden Awards Night

The Players Association of The Gambia under the auspices of the Gambia Football Federation on Thursday 16th September, 2021 held a media briefing at the BO Semega Janneh Hall, Serekunda East ahead of their much-anticipated Awards Night slated for October 2 at the Pencha Mi Hall.

The press conference was to update the media on the level of the Association's preparedness for its upcoming event.

Speaking at the briefing, John Bass President of the association called for support to ensure the successful conduct of the Awards.

"I'm calling on all Gambians and football lovers to come and partner with us and support us to make the night a success," he asserted.

Pa Suwareh Faye, President of The Gambia Football Coaches Association expressed gratitude to the Players Association for coming up with the initiative.

He said as coaches they are delighted to partner with the players "because all the players nominated are developed by us".

Dodou Janko, Secretary General gave a brief history of the association, noting that their achievements range from players' welfare and awards given to them at the end of each month during the league season amongst others.

Other speakers were former Gambian international Ebou Sillah and Cherno Badjie who both called on Gambians to come out and patronize the players association to ensure a successful hosting of the Awards Night.

