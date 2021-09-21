Gambia: Inter Regional Volleyball and Sport for Development Summer Camp Wraps Up in Janjanbureh

20 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Muhammed L. Saidykhan

A six-day of interactions, drills, fanfare, volleyball and education ended as the inter-regional volleyball and sport for development summer camp came down to the wire on Saturday in Janjanbureh, Central River Region.

More than 75 young people across four regions were in attendance with sessions being conducted by volleyball trainers and with monetary support from United Purpose.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the regional governor of Central River Region Sheriff Abba Sanyang congratulated all participants for their commitment and dedication throughout the camp.

"Today you all had learned new things in volleyball and in life. These are things that will remain fresh with you for many years to come," Governor Sanyang said".

Course and Camp Coordinator Pa Baboucarr Barrow thanked participants for their commitment, discipline and respect and urged them to keep the ball flying.

Lamin Manjang from United Purpose reiterated his organisation's continuous support to the development of sport in The Gambia and reaffirmed that they would continue to support the growth of Gambian sport.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X