Gambia: Inter Regional Volleyball and Sport for Development Summer Camp Wraps Up in Janjanbureh

A six-day of interactions, drills, fanfare, volleyball and education ended as the inter-regional volleyball and sport for development summer camp came down to the wire on Saturday in Janjanbureh, Central River Region.

More than 75 young people across four regions were in attendance with sessions being conducted by volleyball trainers and with monetary support from United Purpose.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the regional governor of Central River Region Sheriff Abba Sanyang congratulated all participants for their commitment and dedication throughout the camp.

"Today you all had learned new things in volleyball and in life. These are things that will remain fresh with you for many years to come," Governor Sanyang said".

Course and Camp Coordinator Pa Baboucarr Barrow thanked participants for their commitment, discipline and respect and urged them to keep the ball flying.

Lamin Manjang from United Purpose reiterated his organisation's continuous support to the development of sport in The Gambia and reaffirmed that they would continue to support the growth of Gambian sport.