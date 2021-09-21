Gambia: Red Star FC Clutch Gunjur Super Cup Title

20 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Red Star FC on Saturday defeated Ecomog FC 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the regular time in a tightly-contested final played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field to clutch the 2021 Gunjur super cup title.

Ecomog FC dominated the first half and crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on their limited goal scoring opportunities.

Red Star FC, who were unable to contain Ecomog FC created one goal scoring chance but failed to score thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, both sides picked up from where they left in the first half and played offensive and offensive football, crafting some goal scoring opportunities but failed to utilise their limited goal scoring opportunities thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into a post-match penalty shootout, which ended 4-3 in favour of Red Star FC.

As champions, Red Star FC went home with a giant trophy and a cash prized of D15,000, while Ecomog FC received D10, 000 as the runners

