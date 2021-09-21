Gambia Women's National Team, U-20 Warm Up for Qualifiers

20 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia women's national team and U-20 team are both warming themselves up for their respective qualifiers.

The pair is preparing themselves fit and ready for their respective qualifier matches at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.

The Gambia women's national team and U-20 team played a 3-3 draw in their previous test match at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.

Both teams will affray to win their qualifier matches to secure qualification to their respective competitions.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X