Gambia Women's National Team, U-20 Warm Up for Qualifiers

The Gambia women's national team and U-20 team are both warming themselves up for their respective qualifiers.

The pair is preparing themselves fit and ready for their respective qualifier matches at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.

The Gambia women's national team and U-20 team played a 3-3 draw in their previous test match at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.

Both teams will affray to win their qualifier matches to secure qualification to their respective competitions.