Gambia: Activista, Actionaid Launch Civic Education Project Document

In an effort to promote the rights of young men and women through empowerment, campaign and solidarity, Activista,

The Gambia in partnership with ActionAid International, The Gambia with support from the European Union (EU) last Friday implemented a project called: Building a democratic culture through awareness raising and civic education.

The purpose of the project is to raise citizen awareness on their civic rights and duties, and improve their participation in governance at all levels.

The forum which brought together participants from different sectors was held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

Dr Saikou Gassama, Executive Secretary at National Human Right Commission of The Gambia who doubles as a Board Member for Activista said the manual was developed through a consultative process.

He added that we do not quite find manualsin the country's civic education, adding that the contents in the document are very relevant to our current society, socio-economic and political environment.

He said the document targets youth and women, noting that it would help youth to understand their rights and responsibilities as well asbuild their capacity to be able to defend their rights in making sure their rights are not violated and also to participate in decision making processes at communities, regional and international levels.

Muhammeh S.M. Bah, also a board member at Activista outlined the importance of the document, noting that it will serve as an inspiration for young people of the country.

"We are looking to promote good governance in society where transparency and accountability will be the order of the day," he stated.

FodayKanyi, in his remarks on behalf of ActionAid Director General said preparing the public before elections is very crucial.

Kanyi added that they would work on programmes and interventions that would help institutions realise their strategy priorities for the greater good of the country.

He noted thatit is ourcollective responsibility to ensure increased meaningful participation of women and youth in the socio-economic and political development of The Gambia.