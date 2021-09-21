Gambia: Foday Trawally Scores Back-to-Back Goals for Paide

20 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international Foday Trawally has scored back to back goals for his Estonia Esiliiga Paide II side in their week-21 and 22 fixtures of the Estonian Second Division League.

The 20-year-old opened his goal-scoring account in the Estonian league during Paide's 3-3 away draw against Tallinna Kalev in their week-21 fixture played at the Kalevi Keskstaadioni kunstmuru on 15 September 2021.

He scored his second goal for Paide during their 4-3 away win over Nomme United in their week-22 fixture played at the Männiku staadion on Saturday.

The Bundung-born player has now scored two goals in two appearances for his Estonian Second Division League.

Foday Trawally is younger brother to Scorpions attacker, Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally, who plays for Ajman Club in the Arabian Gulf League.

Foday Trawally moved to Estonian side Paide in August after leaving Danish side Vejle BK U-19 side.

Gambian international Foday Trawally has now helped his Estonian Second Division side Paide II move to 3rd position with 41 after scoring his back to back goals.

Tagged:
