Tunisia: Arab Club Basketball Championship - Ezzahra Sports Drawn in Group B

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Ezzahra Sports were drawn, on Monday, in group B of the Arab Club Basketball Championship, along with Al Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates, Al-Yarmouk of Kuwait, Al Wakrah of Qatar and AL Younani of Sudan.

Group A is made up of Al Ittihad Alexandria (Egypt), USM Blida (Algeria), Al Mina (Yemen) and FUS Rabat (Morocco), while group C includes Al-Shaab Hadramaut, (Yemen), Al-Fateh SC (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly (Egypt) and WA Boufarik (Algeria).

Group D is made up of Al Riyadi Club Beirut (Lebanon), Al Manama (Bahrain), Al-Gharafa SC (Qatar) and Al Bataeh (United Arab Emirates).

The competition will take place from September 29 to October 9 in Alexandria, Egypt.