Tunisia: Coronavirus - Over 3 Million People Fully Vaccinated (Health Ministry)

20 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 3,239,238 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, from the launch of the national vaccination campaign through September 19, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Over 2,500,000 people received 2 doses while nearly 328,000,500 people received the first shot and more than 410,000,700 people received a single dose of recommended vaccine after previously being infected with coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said that 41,000 813 doses were administered (17,000 627 people received the first dose and 24,000 186 got the second dose,) on September 19.

The number of people registered on the evax system is estimated at more than 6,172,000 until Monday at 12:30 PM, the same source added.

