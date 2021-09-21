Tunisia: INM Monthly Climate Report - August 2021 Hottest Month Since 1950

Tunis/Tunisia — August 2021 saw a significant rise in temperatures in all regions, as Tunisia was affected by extreme heat waves.

During this wave, several regions experienced record-breaking heat levels, according to the Monthly Climate Report of August 2021, published by the National Institute of Meteorology of Tunisia (INM) Monday.

The average temperature across the country was 2.99°C above normal (28.6°C), or 31.5 °C. This gap ranks August 2021 as the hottest month ever since 1950.

High temperatures increased significantly in all regions during the month and exceeded the reference rates by a difference of 9 to 15°C in most regions.

They ranged between 32.5°C in Mahdia and 43.4°C in El Borma, according to the same source.

As for the general average of the high temperature, it reached 38.5°C and exceeded the reference rate (35.1°C) with a significant difference of +3.4°C.

The minimum temperature rates were also high in all regions in August 2021 and ranged from 21.4°C in Kasserine to 29.4°C in Tozeur. They exceeded the reference rates for the month, where the difference ranged between (+1.1)°C in Tabarka to (+4.4) °C in Siliana, the report indicated.

As for rainfall, there was a deficit in August 2021; the monthly cumulative precipitation over all regions (24 main stations) was lower than the monthly reference cumulative over most regions. This was not the case for Kairouan (41 mm) and Gafsa (5 mm), where the cumulative amounts exceeded the normal ones.

The total for the month was 97 millimetres, while the baseline cumulative for the same stations was 223 millimetres, which represents 43%, according the same report.