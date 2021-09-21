Tunisia: Coronavirus - Sfax Logs Four Deaths, 64 Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused a total of 1719 deaths, according to an updated report published by the local health directorate Monday.

The governorate also recorded 64 more COVID-19 cases, after the results of 499 laboratory tests were released. This takes the overall number of infections to 56199 in the governorate since the spread of the pandemic.

According to the same source, 186 people have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sfax where total recoveries have risen to 53914.

Currently, 99 COVID patients are admitted to public hospitals in the governorate, 28 are placed in intensive care and 15 others hospitalized in private clinics in the region, the same source said.

In addition, 756410 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign in the governorate of Sfax.