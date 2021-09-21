Tunisia: Zaghouan-Covid-19 - One Death and 27 People Tested Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Zaghouan has recorded one more death as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 423 people in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Similarly, 27 residents have tested positive, bringing to 9,770 the total number of infected in the region since the emergence of the virus, including 9,258 patients cured, Director of Basic Health in Zaghouan, Naoufel Ouerfelli told the agency TAP.

According to the same source, the epidemiological incidence rate in the governorate has declined to 75 cases of infection per 100 thousand inhabitants while the rate of positivity in the region is currently estimated at 15% of the total number of tests conducted.