Tunisia: Covid - 19 - Sidi Bouzid Reports 5 Deaths and 22 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Five more people have died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 861 since the spread of the pandemic in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid.

22 more infections have also been recorded in the region, taking the count to 28,833 including 28,154 recoveries.

The new positive cases have been registered in Mezzouna (4 cases), Meknassi (2 cases), East Sidi Bouzid (one case), West Sidi Bouzid (4 cases), Sidi Ali Ben Aoun (11 cases) and Ouled Haffouz (12 cases), Local Deputy Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP.