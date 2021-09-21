Tunisia: Monastir - Illegal Migration Attempt Foiled

Tunis/Tunisia — The coast guard in Monastir have foiled, Monday at dawn, an illegal migration operation to Italy, led by 22 people from sub-Saharan Africa.

These individuals were taken to the station of the Maritime Guard in Sayada (Governorate of Monastir) for investigation before being brought to justice, said a security source.

Among the migrants apprehended, several young people aged between 16 and 31 years and the majority came from Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, added the same source to TAP correspondent.