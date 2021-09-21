Tunisia: People Already Administered Covid-19 Vaccine Brand Not Recognised in Some Countries to Be Given 3rd Shot

20 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — People already administered a COVID-19 vaccine brand not recognised in some countries will soon be given a third shot, member of the scientific committee to fight coronavirus Amen Allah Messadi told TAP Monday.

The 3rd shot of the jab will be given upon completion of logistical procedures at the evax system, said Messadi.

A section titled "traveler" will be created on the platform evax to register for the third shot, hee added.

At its last meeting, the Scientific Committee considered the request to facilitate travel procedures for work or study in some countries which require a specific brand of vaccine to enter their territories, he pointed out.

The use of two brands of COVID-19 vaccine is scientifically recommended, noted Messadi.

He said a third dose can only strengthen people's immunity and protect them further against new variants of the coronavirus.

Tunisia also intends to administer a third dose of coronavirus vaccine for vulnerable groups, said the member of the scientific committee without specifying a date.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

