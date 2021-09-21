Ghana: Dept of Agric Distributes 60,000 Cashew Seedlings to Jema Farmers

Jema — The Department of Agriculture in the Kintampo South District, on Friday distributed 60,000 cashew seedlings to 750 farmers, at Jema in the Bono East region.

Mrs Afia Asokua Yeboah, the Kintampo South District Director of the Department of Agriculture, said it was to promote cash crop farming in the district.

She said that cashew farming in the area would help sustain the government's Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), and boost the income of farmers.

Mrs Asokua indicated that the exercise was an annual programme to supply farmers with improved cashew seedlings for planting, saying that " each of the 750 farmers received 80 seedlings to cover two acres of farmland ".

She said "I am grateful to Production Safety Net Project, an NGO, for partnering the district assembly through the Department of Agriculture, with funding for the cashew nursery project, at Mansie".

Mrs Asokua asked the beneficiary farmers to take advantage of the recent rainfall to plant the seedlings, adding that "you must ensure good spacing of your plantation for improved crop yield".

She advised the farmers to embark on best agricultural practices and report disease infestation of the crops to the department for action.

The Kintampo South District Co-ordinating Director (DCD), Mr James Asante Baffoe, said the government's livelihood improvement programmes and Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) were progressing in the area.

Mr Baffoe noted that the PERD programme would enhance the country's foreign exchange earnings and create jobs, saying that "I thank the Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Adu Gyan for supporting this project."

The Co-ordinating Director commended the Department of Agriculture for supporting farmers in Kintampo South District with certified improved seedlings, extension services and best agricultural practices.

"Out of the crops under PERD, namely cashew, coffee, cotton, coconut, citrus, oil palm, mango, rubber and shea, we realised that the vegetation of our area was good for cashew production" Mr Baffoe disclosed.

Mr Kwasi Appiah, on behalf of the beneficiary farmers, thanked the assembly, Production Safety Net Project and the Department of Agriculture for the free distribution.