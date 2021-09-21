Ghana: Prudential Bank Supports Ghana Teachers Awards With Pick-Up Vehicle

Prudential Bank has for the third consecutive year donated a VW Amarok pick-up vehicle towards the Ghana Teachers annual awards.

It is expected to be presented to the first runner-up award winner of this year's Teacher Prize, which was recently launched, in Accra.

Mrs Akosua A. Boahen, the bank's Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, who presented the vehicle to the National Teaching Council, at the launch of the 2021 Ghana Teacher Prize, said that the Bank supported the event because of the important role of teachers in national development.

" We are all what we are today because of the contributions made by our teachers in shaping our future and making us better human beings. A dedicated and motivated teacher plays a key role in educating the future workforce of our dear country, Ghana. The bank therefore places a maximum premium on the contributions made by teachers in the development of students," she noted.

Mrs Boahen said that "teachers must be rewarded for the crucial role they play in national development. There cannot be quality education, production of quality human resources for this nation if we do not place value on teachers, who are the key drivers of quality education."

She said the teachers' awards was an important annual event, which needed to be supported by all well-meaning Ghanaians and institutions.

Mrs Boahen assured that Prudential Bank will always be at the forefront in supporting initiatives aimed at deepening and growing the country's educational sector.

The awards scheme is in recognition of hardworking teachers and their contribution to the improvement of teacher ethics and education outcomes in the country.