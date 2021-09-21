Ghana: Narteh Ogum Takes Over Asante Kotoko

Former head coach of West African Football Academy SC (WAFA), Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has been appointed new trainer of Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko.

He takes over from Portuguese Mariano Barreto.

Dr Narteh Ogum will be in charge as new head coach for the next two years, after fruitful negotiations last week.

The club's official statement reads: "We're delighted to announce Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum as our new Head Coach.

"The Sports Psychologist, Educationist and Coach joins us on a two-year deal from WAFA, having previously handled UCC Soccer Team, Elmina Sharks, Ebusua Dwarfs and Karela United."

Dr Narteh Ogum also doubles as lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Barreto is reported to have parted ways with the club on mutual consent and signed a termination agreement with management of the club on Friday, September 17.

The Portuguese, a former coach of the Black Stars coach, was appointed by Kotoko in March, midway into the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

Kotoko finished second in the league to sworn rivals Hearts of Oak, having also failing to progress past the semi-final stage of the FA Cup.