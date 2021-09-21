Ghana: WAEC Announces New Dates for Physic, BusIness Mgt. Papers

The West African Examination (WAEC) has announced new dates for the Physics and Business Management papers in the on-going West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which it postponed last week.

The Physics 1&2 would now be written on Friday, October 1, 2021 in the morning while Business Management papers would be conducted on Thursday October 7, 2021 in the afternoon.

This was contained in a letter, signed by the Head of the Test Administration Division of WAEC, George Ohene-Mantey, and addressed to the Ghana Education Service and Schools presenting candidates for the two subjects.

"All heads of school are kindly requested to note the new dates and inform their candidates accordingly", the statement said.

The WAEC last Wednesday at a press conference addressed by Mr Ohene-Mantey indefinitely postponed the two papers which were scheduled to be written that morning.

Although the WAEC did not assign reasons for the postponement , it also declined to confirm it the papers were leaked as alleged by the Executive Director of education think tank, African Education Watch, Kofi Asare.

Mr Ohene-Mantey, however, admitted that some extracts of the questions for elective mathematics 2 and Section 'A' of the English Language 2 written on September 9 and 13 respectively found their way on social media but circulation was not extensive.

He said measures had been put in place to safeguard the integrity of the examination while it was collaborating with the security agencies to rein in on those behind the leakages.

Meanwhile, the Citinewsroom reports that operatives of the National Security have arrested one Gideon Darko, who is reported to be behind the rogue website, Jerusalema, which is purported to be leaking question papers.

The suspect was arrested on Friday at his hideout in Kasoa in the Central Region.