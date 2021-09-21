Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends UN General Assembly

20 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday, left the country to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States of America.

He will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday; participate in the Global COVID-19 Summit hosted by President Joe Biden, and would hold several rounds of engagements and UN events on climate change, health and food security.

The President who is also leading a high power government delegation and the private sector will hold bilateral engagements with some colleague Heads of State; NATO Secretary-General J. Stoltenberg; top Economist Jeffery Sachs; World Trade Organisation (WTO), Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as well as other world figures.

There will be an engagement with sections of the Ghanaian and business community while there.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo will participate in the Second Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Moment of the Decade of Action, and witness the signing ceremony between Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, and developers of the Dubois Project.

The President will on Thursday, attend a fundraising event for the National Cathedral.

Meanwhile, Vice President, Alhaji DrMahamudu Bawumia is to act as President in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution until the President Akufo-Addo's return on September 27, 2021.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X