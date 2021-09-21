Ghana: MMDCEs Nomination Out At Last... List Receives Mixed Reactions

After the long wait amidst apprehension, suspense and speculations, the list of MMDCEs was officially released yesterday with 132 new entrants.

Some of the notable faces that were missing from the list include; the Chief Executives of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah; the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Nii Annang-La, Musah; Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Musah Superior; and Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Assibey Antwi.

Notable among the new entrants are, Elizabeth Kwatsoo Tawiah Sackey, AMA, Yahane Nii Armah Ashitey, TMA, Samuel Pyne KMA and TaMA, Sule Salifu.

In all, 38 women representing about 18 per cent of the 260 MMDCEs were appointed.

Those nominated in the Greater Accra Region are Mariama Karley Amui, Ablekuma Central Municipal, Kofi Ofori, Ablekuma North Municipal, and George Cyril Bray, Ablekuma West Municipal.

In the Central Region, Ernest Arthur was retained as the Chief Executive for Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, while Hanna Asamoah, Ransford Emmanuel Kwesi Nyarko and Bismark Baisie Nkum were nominated for the Agona East, Ajumako Enyan Essiam and Gomoa West District Assemblies respectfully.

The Ashanti Region had Andrew Adu Boahen, Yaw Danso, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye and Osei Adiya nominated for the Adansi Asokwa, Bosome Freho, Suame and Sekyere Central District Assemblies respectfully.

Western Region had John Agyare, Patrick Hockson Ampomteng, Lord Nana Tandoh and Kojo Acquah nominated for Ahanta West, Amenfi Central, West and Effia Kwesimintsin Municipal and District Assemblies respectfully.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Samuel Adu Gyimah, Nicholas Kupog Yayin and Alfred Amoah have been nominated for the Aowin Municipal, Bia East and Bibiani Anwieso Bekwai Municipal in the Western North Region.

Bono Region had Emmanuel Akone, Kofi Adjei and Dominic Oppong were nominated for Banda, Berekum East and West District Assemblies respectfully.

The Eastern Region had Richmond Amponsah Agyemang, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, Akosua Asabea Annah and Isaac Ofori Kore nominated for Achiasi, Abuakwa North and South and Aframe Plains District Assemblies respectfully.

For the Wa Municipal, Bolgatanga Municipal, Techiman Municipal, Ho Municipal, Gonja West, Krachie East, East Manprusi Tano South and Gushegu Municipal, Tahiru Issahaku Moomin, Rex Asanga, Divine Richard Komla Bosson, Karim Musah Kusubari, Francis Okesu, Rashida Mahama, Collins Offinam Takyi, Yaja Dawuni Robert respectively.

Addressing journalists at a news conference in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Local Government, Décentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kweku Botwe said the appointment of the MMDCES was the sole prerogative of the President.

He said with the nomination, the various assemblies would have to approve of each nominee by two thirds of members present and voting.