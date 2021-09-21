Ghana: GOIL New Board to Focus On Improving Shareholder Investment - -Chairman

Shareholders of oil marketing giant, GOIL, has approved the nomination of four new members at a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Accra.

The new Board members, Reginald Daniel Laryea, Mr John Boadu, Angela Forson, all government representatives and Mr Edwin Provencal, BOST representative were ratified to replace four retiring directors.

The new Board chairman, Reginald Daniel Laryea replaces Mr Kwamena Bartels.

Speaking after the meeting, new Board chairman, Reginald Laryea, who is an advertising and marketing expert noted that the new board would focus on improving value on shareholder investment and pursue higher profitability for the company while cutting down waste.

He paid tribute to the outgoing members of the Board headed by Mr Bartels, promising that the new team will build on the hard work and success of the old Board.

GOIL, he said, would leverage its strong brand and resilience to bring in more premium products that would attract new consumers.

The Group CEO and Managing Director of GOIL, Kwame Osei-Prempeh noted that the new members were bringing rich and diverse expertise and was hopeful the company will forge ahead further to achieve more growth and profitability.