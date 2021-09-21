Ghana: GOIL New Board to Focus On Improving Shareholder Investment - -Chairman

20 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Shareholders of oil marketing giant, GOIL, has approved the nomination of four new members at a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Accra.

The new Board members, Reginald Daniel Laryea, Mr John Boadu, Angela Forson, all government representatives and Mr Edwin Provencal, BOST representative were ratified to replace four retiring directors.

The new Board chairman, Reginald Daniel Laryea replaces Mr Kwamena Bartels.

Speaking after the meeting, new Board chairman, Reginald Laryea, who is an advertising and marketing expert noted that the new board would focus on improving value on shareholder investment and pursue higher profitability for the company while cutting down waste.

He paid tribute to the outgoing members of the Board headed by Mr Bartels, promising that the new team will build on the hard work and success of the old Board.

GOIL, he said, would leverage its strong brand and resilience to bring in more premium products that would attract new consumers.

The Group CEO and Managing Director of GOIL, Kwame Osei-Prempeh noted that the new members were bringing rich and diverse expertise and was hopeful the company will forge ahead further to achieve more growth and profitability.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X