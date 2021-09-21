Ghana: Akatsi All-Stars Earn Division One Slot

Akatsi All-Stars have gained promotion to the National Division One League, following a 3-1 penalties win over Home Stars FC on the final day of the Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) Super Middle League at the Ho Sports Stadium.

The hotly-contested final had every element of a Cup final as both sides gave a good account of themselves. However, they failed to find the back of the net throughout the entire game.

For their feat, Akatsi All-Stars received a trophy plus medals which were donated by the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie.

Akatsi All-Stars will thus join Kpando Heart Of Lions as representatives of the Volta Region in the Division One League Zone 3, next season.

On their route to qualifying, Akatsi All-Stars who were in Group A together with Yadzo Oti Warriors, Roberto FC and Volta Rangers topped with six points and two goals while Home Stars FC amassed nine points plus six goals in Group B.

Chairman of the VRFA, Daniel Agbogah, congratulated the winners and expressed confidence that they would be able to give a very good account of themselves at the national level and open doors for talents in the region to gain more attention.

"I believe that the region can get to the top, this is the beginning of the new era for us and I hope together with Kpando Hearts of Lions, the region would make a huge impact in the coming league."

"We need more premier league clubs in the region, and I want to charge the qualified team not to see the qualification as the end, but rather the beginning of greater things to come. Do not rest on your oars," he added.

Mr Agbogah noted that his office was ready to assist the management of Akatsi All-Stars to a successful stride in the upcoming Division One League.

"We will meet the management of Akatsi All Stars so we can discuss the plans towards the league and see how we can put all structures in place for a successful campaign."