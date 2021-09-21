Ghana: Akatsi All-Stars Earn Division One Slot

20 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Akatsi All-Stars have gained promotion to the National Division One League, following a 3-1 penalties win over Home Stars FC on the final day of the Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) Super Middle League at the Ho Sports Stadium.

The hotly-contested final had every element of a Cup final as both sides gave a good account of themselves. However, they failed to find the back of the net throughout the entire game.

For their feat, Akatsi All-Stars received a trophy plus medals which were donated by the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie.

Akatsi All-Stars will thus join Kpando Heart Of Lions as representatives of the Volta Region in the Division One League Zone 3, next season.

On their route to qualifying, Akatsi All-Stars who were in Group A together with Yadzo Oti Warriors, Roberto FC and Volta Rangers topped with six points and two goals while Home Stars FC amassed nine points plus six goals in Group B.

Chairman of the VRFA, Daniel Agbogah, congratulated the winners and expressed confidence that they would be able to give a very good account of themselves at the national level and open doors for talents in the region to gain more attention.

"I believe that the region can get to the top, this is the beginning of the new era for us and I hope together with Kpando Hearts of Lions, the region would make a huge impact in the coming league."

"We need more premier league clubs in the region, and I want to charge the qualified team not to see the qualification as the end, but rather the beginning of greater things to come. Do not rest on your oars," he added.

Mr Agbogah noted that his office was ready to assist the management of Akatsi All-Stars to a successful stride in the upcoming Division One League.

"We will meet the management of Akatsi All Stars so we can discuss the plans towards the league and see how we can put all structures in place for a successful campaign."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X