Ghana: PIAC Celebrates 10 Years Anniv

Takoradi — A forum was organised as part of the 10 years celebration of Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), in Takoradi, in the Western Region, last Friday.

It was attended by traditional rulers, civil society organisations and religious leaders, on the theme: 'A decade of the management and use of petroleum revenue in Ghana, successes and lessons for the future'.

The Acting Paramount Queen Mother of Shama, Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, noted that the lack of coordination between beneficiaries, local officials and implementers of projects funded with oil money, resulted in poor delivery of work in the region.

She lamented that contractors were brought from the national capital, Accra, to execute projects in the region without the involvement of Regional Coordinating Council, assemblies, project beneficiaries and custodians of the land.

Nana Gyamfiaba said "We are not fully aware of the scope, time and finances about projects and this has allowed contractors to have a field day."

She cited that following the awards of contracts on kindergarten block at Ahenikofikrom, the New Takoradi durbar ground and the sea defence projects at Amanful Kuma, contractors were brought from Accra to execute the work at the blind side of the various assemblies.

The queenmother of Busua in Ahanat West, Nana Siame Ekuba, criticised officials for poor execution of the New Takoradi durbar grounds project saying " I wept when we visited the place, it's was a headache."

Queen Mother of Essikado, Nana Akua Kodu II, said " There is no toilet for kindergarten at Ahenkofi and children are using chamber pots. It's sad. Chiefs and the MCE are not aware."

The Technical Manager of PIAC, Mark Agyemang, said there was the need for the execution of legacy project that could stand the test of time.

The Natural Resources Coordinator of the Friends of the Nation, a non-governmental organisation, Solomon Ampofo, urged officials to execute projects that would help improve the welfare of the people.

Omanhene of Mpohor, Nana Kwaw Ntsie II, said "We need the media to be part of the PIAC monitoring to ensure transparency and accountability in the execution of projects.