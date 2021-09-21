South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Joburg Mayor Matongo

21 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Legislature has sent its condolences to the family and friends of the City of Johannesburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo, who passed away on Saturday evening.

Matongo died in a fatal car crash after conducting a local government voter registration drive in Soweto.

Matongo's protectors sustained injuries in the crash, while a pedestrian and the driver of another vehicle also died.

"On behalf of the Gauteng Legislature, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Executive Mayor's family, comrades and people of the City of Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them in this time of grief," said Gauteng Legislature speaker, Ntombi Mekgwe.

Matongo had been elected as mayor only five weeks ago, following the death of then mayor Geoff Makhubo due to COVID-19 complications.

Mekgwe hailed Matongo as an ethical leader.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely death of the newly-elected Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Cllr, Matongo, who was a committed and selfless servant of the people of the city and much was still expected from him to improve the living conditions of the poor and destitute in Johannesburg.

"He was an ethical and civic-minded leader of the African National Congress and will always be remembered for his hard work and dedication in the service to his people," Mekgwe said.

