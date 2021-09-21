South Africa: Deputy President Returns to Free State to Address Vaal Pollution

21 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Wednesday go back to the Moqhaka Local Municipality in the Free State to engage with stakeholders to address the cause of the pollution of the Vaal River.

The Deputy Minister, in his capacity as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Water and Sanitation, also aims to make sure corrective measures are implemented to restore the functionality of the Kroonstad Waste Water Treatment Plant.

"The visit will also ensure that proper infrastructure maintenance and operation systems are put in place to avoid any further sewage leakage into the Integrated Vaal River System," his office said on Tuesday.

This follows his recent travel to the Northern Cape and Free State on 10 September 2021 where he assessed the extent of pollution in the river system as well as water and sanitation-related issues in both provinces.

According to the statement, this is in line with the terms of reference of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Water and Sanitation, as appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa early this year.

His role entails providing overall political leadership and oversight on the implementation of interventions to support the Emfuleni Local Municipality in resolving the pollution of the Vaal River.

The Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and the Moqhaka Local Municipality Mayor, Councillor Mpho Chakane, will accompany the Deputy President.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X