South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Disbanding of Ministerial Advisory Committees

press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, has since assuming office, been apprised of the operations of the Department of Water and Sanitation, inclusive of the various Ministerial Advisory Committees which had been established under the Ministry of Human Settlement, Water & Sanitation.

Chapter 9 of the National Water Act, 1998, particularly section 99, as well as the Water Services Act, 1997, empower the Minister to establish advisory committees, determine their purpose and functions. Section 99 (3) of the National Water Act further provides that the remuneration of the advisory committees is determined by the Minister, in concurrence with the Minister of Finance.

Upon orientation, Minister Mchunu was advised of the various committees, their purpose, the nature of their tasks and the members which had been appointed by the former Minister of Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation. In total, four Ministerial Advisory Committees had been established, namely: the Water Advisory Committee, Water Services Committee, National Rapid Response Task Team (NRTT) and the Disciplinary Advisory Committee.

In respect of these various committees, the contracts of the members were linked to the former Minister's term in office, as stipulated in the Terms of Reference. Upon the pronouncement by the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, of the changes to the National Executive on the 5th of August 2021, the contracts of the members of the various committees were in essence affected.

Minister Mchunu will be writing to the chairpersons of the various committees, requesting close out reports in respect of the activities they had undertaken during their term.