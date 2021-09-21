South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Commends Siu and Hawks On Committed Stance Against Corruption

press release

Minister Mchunu commends the special investigating unit and the directorate for priority crime investigation on their committed stance against corruption

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, commends the continuous efforts of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for their continued efforts in the fight against corrupt activities and corruption.

This follows the online media reports regarding the continuation of the trial against Jack Maake and Matome Mathole, two businessmen from Limpopo who were arrested in November 2019, following the joint operation by the SIU and Hawks after they attempted to bribe an SIU investigator. The bribe was offered as an attempt to influence the outcome of an investigation which was being conducted by the SIU regarding the awarding of a tender by the Mopani District Municipality to Twin Corner Construction and Projects 35 CC for the construction, installation, repair, refurbishment and maintenance of 38 boreholes under the jurisdiction of the district municipality.

Having recently visited the Limpopo province in order to have a sense of the challenges relating to the provision of water and sanitation services in the province, the Minister made an undertaking to ensure the progression and finalisation of the Giyani project, pledging that the people of Giyani will eventually be provided with access to clean water.

In commenting on the trial referenced above, the Minister stated the following: "We commend the collaborative efforts of the SIU and the Hawks in their continued fight against corruption and we thank them for their diligent service! The citizens of Limpopo as a whole, inclusive of those in the Mopani Local District Municipality, have suffered long enough and it is corrupt activities such as these which have delayed the provision of water to our people and denied them access to basic human rights! We trust that this will serve as a prime example to all those out there who think they can get away with corruption!"