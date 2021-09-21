South Africa: Ecomaverick - the Young Climate Change Activist Whose Vision Was Forged By Growing Up in Soweto

analysis

Sibusiso Mazomba had first-hand experience of how low-income and informal communities are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Sibusiso Mazomba is 19 years old. His climate activism began in 2019 when he learnt of the severity and urgency of the climate crisis after participating in youth programmes at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), but he was subconsciously building a grassroots approach to his activism long before.

Mazomba grew up in Soweto, so he had first-hand experience of how low-income and informal communities are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

"We live in South Africa, which is one of the most unequal countries in the world, and climate change poses a risk of entrenching and deepening the inequality that already exists.

"So my stance was just on making sure that voices from underprivileged communities, voices from marginalised communities, voices from Soweto are represented in policy."

The recently published Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Report Six gives the best estimate of global warming to date, to the value of 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels.

Coleen Vogel and Francois Engelbrecht, climatology experts and contributing authors on several IPCC reports, told Our Burning Planet that this...