South Africa: Social Development Commemorates World Alzheimer's Day in Eastern Cape

21 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Today marks World Alzheimer's Day, which is commemorated annually on 21 September.

Organisations the world over focus their efforts on raising awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia.

In continued efforts to raise awareness on Alzheimer's, the Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, will today commemorate World Alzheimer's Day in Cacadu, Eastern Cape province.

The commemoration seeks to raise awareness about the disease and its impact on the lives and wellbeing of families, especially older persons, who are often killed by their fellow community members due to a lack of understanding about the disease.

Viewed as the most common cause of dementia, Alzheimer's is a physical disease which directly affects the brain, leading to the eventual death of nerve cells and loss of brain tissue.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines dementia as a chronic illness that arises from an interplay of genetic, environmental and behavioural factors, with severe adverse influences on social and physical activities and quality of life. Dementia is deemed to be one of the major causes of disability among older persons.

The Department of Social Development says the Eastern Cape has seen an increase in the number of older persons who were brutally killed after being accused of witchcraft.

"Recent community dialogues, held in the areas of Cacadu and Cofimvaba, revealed that older persons with Alzheimer's from around Chris Hani District have resorted to abandoning the villages, some sleep in groups so they may feel safe and protected," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X