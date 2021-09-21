South Africa: Collect Your R350 Grant From Pick N Pay, Boxer or Post Office

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has announced that approved recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can now collect their benefit from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores nationwide from Wednesday, 22 September.

However, according to the national postal service, this is only open to grant recipients who have received an SMS from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) confirming their collection payout point as either Pick n Pay or Boxer.

"Pick n Pay and Boxer are proud to assist grant beneficiaries access their funds more conveniently and safely, ensuring they receive much-needed relief quicker than before," said Pick n Pay's Head of Omnichannel, John Bradshaw.

The national postal service has since welcomed the move and said it will relieve pressure on its Post Offices.

According to SAPO, Pick n Pay and Boxer do not manage the application and approval of grant funds, or when and where collections can be made.

"This process is run entirely by Postbank," it explained.

Pick n Pay collection points excludes BP Pick n Pay Express, Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick n Pay Liquor stores.

SAPO said during the previous payment period of SRD grants, about five million South Africans received the grant each month.

Here is a step-by-step process to collect the SRD grant from Pick n Pay or Boxer:

The grant applicant will receive an SMS from SASSA confirming their successful application.

A grant beneficiary will receive an SMS message from SASSA confirming the collection point and advising on the day of collection.

The beneficiary must take their ID and physical cellphone along to the store when collecting their grant.

Enter ID number and the registered SASSA cellphone number at the till point to confirm the funds are available for collection.

Beneficiary immediately receives a USSD message to which they must approve on their cell phone before the cash is handed over.

Beneficiaries will never be asked to enter personal information on their cell phones or to click on a link.