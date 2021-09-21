South Africa's 'Dangerous' Land Policy Under Scrutiny in Fraser Institute Report

analysis

Talk about a bad signal to send to foreign investors. The Fraser Institute's recently released annual economic freedom report includes an entire chapter titled 'The Dangers of South Africa's Proposed Policy of Confiscating Property'.

The Fraser Institute is a Canadian think-tank that annually publishes a global economic freedom index. It also produces annual assessments of the investment environment in mining jurisdictions and that kind of thing. The institute's outlook is broadly free market - which will raise hackles in some quarters - but its audience pointedly includes the foreign investors whom the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa is keen to woo. One suspects that new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is keenly mindful of such reports.

As my colleague Tim Cohen has noted, this year SA ranked 84th on the list of 152 countries analysed, a pretty shabby performance.

Key reasons include concern about property rights and the polarising debates about "expropriation without compensation" and changing the Constitution. And lo and behold, the latest Fraser report on economic freedom devotes an entire chapter to this issue. Titled "The Dangers of South Africa's Proposed Policy of Confiscating Property", it was written by Martin van Staden of the Free Market Foundation. (The entire...