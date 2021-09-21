South Africa: A Year After Top Cop Charl Kinnear's Murder, the SA Police Service Is More Chaotic Than Ever

analysis

Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear's assassination a year ago should have sparked a serious overhaul of the South African Police Service. Instead, the 12 months that followed the murder have been packed with ever-increasing claims of backstabbing and corruption - as well as suspicions of poisoning - among police officers.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A year ago, on the afternoon of 18 September 2020, South Africa's police service suffered a blow to the gut: detective Charl Kinnear was assassinated in a shooting outside his Cape Town home.

His murder, which National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole described as a "huge loss to South Africa and its people", ripped through any illusions that SA's police service was strong and unified, and led to vows that it would be cleaned up.

Zane Kilian, a former rugby player turned debt collector in Gauteng, was arrested a few days after the killing for allegedly tracking Kinnear's cellphone, but suspicions lingered about who gave the order for the murder.

Aside from investigating critical underworld crimes, Kinnear was among a group of police officers looking into colleagues.

"From the report I have received, this officer has been under threat for some time," Police Minister...