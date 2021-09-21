Mozambique: Covid-19 - No Deaths for Third Consecutive Day

Maputo — On Monday, for the third consecutive day, the Mozambican health authorities reported no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The last time there were three consecutive days without deaths was on 10-12 June. At that time the total death toll was 840 - now it is 1,903. From 13 June to 17 September, 1,063 people died from the disease.

A Ministry of Health Monday press release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 890,432 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 826 of them in the previous 24 hours. 777 of the tests yielded negative results, while 49 tested positive for the virus. This brought the number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique to 150,067.

Of the new cases identified on Monday, 26 were men or boys and 23 were women or girls. Nine were children under the age of 15, and six were over 65 years old.

83.7 per cent of the new cases were from the four provinces north of the Zambezi - 21 from Niassa, 15 from Nampula, three from Zambezia and two from Cabo Delgado. There were just eight cases (16.3 per cent of the total) from the seven provinces of southern and central Mozambique - five from Gaza, two from Maputo province and one from Sofala. No cases at all were reported from Maputo city, Tete. Manica or Inhambane.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested who prove to be carrying the coronavirus) on Monday was 5.9 per cent - an increase on the 3.7 per cent found on Sunday and four per cent on Saturday.

Over the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all of them in Nampula; and four new patients were admitted (three in Maputo and one in Cabo Delgado).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities rose slightly from 44 on Sunday to 45 on Monday. 20 of these patients (44.4 per cent of the total) were in Maputo. There were also nine cases in Nampula, seven in Niassa, three in Cabo Delgado, three in Inhambane, two in Zambezia and one in Manica. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Matola, Gaza, Tete or Sofala.

Of those hospitalised, 29 are men and 16 are women. 25 of the patients are aged 60 and above, and 11 are in the 45-59 year age group. The ministry said that the clinical condition of 17 is "moderate", while 28 are seriously ill. None of the patients is in critical condition, while 37 are receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release noted that there has been a drastic decline in hospitalisations. At the height of the third wave of the pandemic, on 23 July, there were 511 people in the Covid-19 wards, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Over the previous 24 hours, 53 people were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (23 in Gaza, 16 in Zambezia and 14 in Tete). The total number of recoveries now stands at 145,649, or 97.1 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 2,505 on Sunday to 2,501 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 857 (34.3 per cent of the total); Nampula, 648; Cabo Delgado, 310; Maputo province, 294; Zambezia, 110; Niassa, 90; Inhambane,79; Gaza, 72; Manica, 30; Sofala, nine; and Tete, two.