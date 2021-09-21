Mozambique: Access to Justice Remains Challenge for Mozambicans

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario declared on Monday that access to justice remains a major challenge for the great majority of Mozambicans, particularly in the more remote areas of the country, despite efforts made by the government in partnership with the institutions of justice.

Addressing the launch of the Strategic Plan of the Public Prosecutor's Office for 2022/26, in Maputo, Rosario said that, to reverse the trend, efforts are under way to improve the judiciary through a wide range of reforms, to build a swift and inclusive justice, which will legitimise the democratic authority of the State.

"In this context, efforts are under way to build and rebuild infrastructures for judicial institutions, especially the presidential initiative 'One District, One Court'," Rosario said, pointing out that achieving the targets of the strategic plan will entail strong commitment from everyone.

By the end of the implementation phase, Rosario added, the expectation is to see an attainment of the goals of the Strategic Plan, confident that the efforts will have been worthwhile and necessary for the country.

Rosario added that the justice sector is crucial to reaffirm democratic governance and full respect for the rights of the State. Hence one of the government's priorities is the promotion of actions intended to improve the operations of the justice system and ensure qualitative improvement of services for citizens.