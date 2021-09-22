Nigeria: Buhari Appoints New EFCC Board

21 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a secretary and board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They are George Ekpungu as Secretary (Cross River); Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu); Kola Adesina (Kwara); and Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe) as members of the board.

The president forwarded the names of the nomiees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

His request was contained in a letter dated 17 September and read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, the president explained that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

He urged the Senate to confirm the nominees in the "usual expeditious manner."

