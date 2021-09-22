Nigeria: 10 Nigerian Bobsled and Skeleton Athletes for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Technical Director of the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, Dr. Seun Adigun, has said 10 athletes would represent Nigeria at the Bejing 2022 Winter Olympics Games.

The selection of the athletes followed the successful completion of the sport federation's inaugural Olympics trials in Lagos on Saturday, September 18.

Disclosing this in Lagos yesterday, Adigun said who played a key role in Nigeria's debut at the last Winter Olympics Games in Pyecongchang, South Korea said "10 athletes will be named for the Winter Olympics.

"We will have two athletes for Bobsled, two in the Monobob Women's team, two athletes for the Bobsled men's team, two male Skeleton and two female Skeleton athletes for the national team."

President of the BSFN, Solomon Ogba stated that the team will be in Europe to train on ice ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"This is the first stage of the preparation for the Olympics before the athletes train on ice", he said.