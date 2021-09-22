Kenya Records 313 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate at 4.5%

Covid-19 infections in Kenya have Tuesday increased by 313 after testing 7,034 samples in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate increased to 4.5 per cent from 4.2 per cent on Monday, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,507,763.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenyan patients numbered 304 and foreigners were seven and that the youngest new patient is 10-month-old baby and the oldest is 91.

The new numbers were distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 54, Nakuru 42, Meru 23, Kericho 18, Kiambu 18, Nyeri 13, Murang'a 12, Kakamega 10, Bomet 8, Embu 8, Kisii 8, Narok 8, Mombasa 6, Nyandarua 6, Makueni 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Garissa 6, Kitui 5, Mandera 5, Kirinyaga 4, Baringo 4, Marsabit 4, Samburu 4, Bungoma 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Machakos 3, Siaya 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Kwale 2, Laikipia 2, Migori 2, Lamu 2, Isiolo 2, Kajiado 1, West Pokot 1, Kisumu 1, Busia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1 and Kilifi 1.

Deaths

In a statement, the Health ministry further announced 13 more deaths, raising cumulative fatalities to 5,008, but explained that only one death occurred over the last 24 hours while 12 were late death reports from the audits of facility records in September.

CS Kagwe also announced that 498 more patients had recovered from the disease, 381 of them at home and 117 in hospital, raising the total to 238,448.

The CS also said that 1,378 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 2,973 are under the home-based isolation and care programme. There are 97 patients in intensive care, 64 of whom are on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are under observation.

Another 448 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 419 of them in general wards and 29 in high dependency units.

As of Monday, a total of 3,409,017 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,543,876 while second doses were 865,141. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.0 per cent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2 per cent.