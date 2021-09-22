Kenya/Uganda: Harambee Starlets to Face Uganda in 2022 Awcon Qualifiers

Harambee Starlets have been drawn against Uganda, Eritrea and Djibouti in Pool "A" of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers set to kick off in October.

Ethiopia, South Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda are in pool "B" all fighting to get to the last 11 teams that will qualify for the continental event scheduled for 2022 in Morocco.

The first round of qualifiers will take place between October 18 and 16 and the second round will take place between February 14 and 23, 2023.

Harambee Starlets will host Bright Starlets of South Sudan in their first match, while Ethiopia will meet Uganda's Crested Cranes.

Eritrea will welcome Burundi's Swallows, while Djibouti will take on Rwanda's She-Wasps all in the first legs of the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) competition.

In the 2016 AWCON, Kenya were knocked out in the group stage after losing to Ghana, Mali and Nigeria in the preliminary rounds played in Cameroon.

However, they didn't qualify for the 2018 competition after losing to Uganda and Equatorial Guinea in the qualifying matches.

On the other hand, Kenya's Under 17 football team have been drawn against Rwanda, South Sudan, Eritrea, DRC Congo and Equatorial Guinea in pool A of the 2022 Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

The competition has 29 teams in contention, but only 10 teams will play in the main contest. The remaining 19 teams were exempted from the main competition due to poor FIFA ranking.

The first round matches are scheduled for January 14 to 29, while the second round of matches are scheduled for March.

The junior Harambee Starlets are scheduled to fly to the city of Malabo to face Equatorial Guinea in their first leg.

At the same time, Eritrea will host South Sudan, while DRC Congo welcomes Rwanda.

Senegal will play host to Sierra Leone, while Benin take on Mauritania in the Pool B contest.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Under 20 are in Pool A alongside Burundi, Uganda, Malawi, Namibia, Angola, Botswana and Zambia in the 2022 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Sierra Leone, Bukina Faso, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Gabon, Congo and Egypt are in Pool B.