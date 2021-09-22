Kenyan Teen Golfer Wins Croatian Junior Event

Kenya Junior Strokeplay champion Leo Zurovac over the weekend added another trophy in his growing collection of national golf titles.

The 17-year-old Zurovac, currently based in Son Roque, Spain where he attends the Jason Floyd Golf Academy, travelled to Zagreb, Croatia to participate in the Croatian Junior Championship at Riverside Golf Club.

He posted a brilliant score of 11 under par 205 gross over the 54 holes, which started on Friday with the final round played on Sunday.

During the first round, Zurovac, who last month won the Kenya Junior Stroke Play championship and the Limuru Open Junior Championship, shot a round of 66, and followed it with a second round 69 and eventually fired 70 in the closing round to beat the field of 72 juniors drawn from various countries.

The second and third placed players had posted 208 gross, while the third placed player had a score of 209.

"Leo is back in top action after going through a back treatment. He has recovered well and I am very proud of his performance in Croatia during the weekend," said his mother, Lidija Ugarkovic.

Meanwhile, former Ruiru Sports Club captain, Martin Karanja claimed his maiden victory during the weekend's Accountants annual tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course.

Playing off handicap 24, he fired an excellent 43 points to claim the overall title.

"My biggest problem in this game has been taking off the tee, though lately I have been putting a bit of effort to try and correct that and it paid off during the weekend," said Karanja, who started golf in 2013.

Karanja beat men winner Paul Gichu and second placed John Maina by three points as Dickson Waruinge on 39 completed the men's prize list.

In the ladies section, Lucy Kwendo also bounced back to top form after producing 41 points to clinch the ladies title. She beat Agnes Mwaura on countback.

Pauline Mungai carded 39 points to finish third with Martin Nyaga and Kamau Kimenju winning the nines on 22 points each.

John Omanwa emerged the best guest with 38, while leading the sponsors was Daniel Mwangi on 27 with Terra Saidimu leading the list of accountants with a score of 39 after beating Ngumo Kingori on countback.

Ben Omondi won both the men's longest drive and the nearest to pin honours, while Salome Kamau emerged the nearest to pin in the ladies section where Pauline Mungai took the longest drive.

Weekend golf round-up;

At Nyahururu: Panari Golf tournament; Overall Winner- Eliud Muya 39 pts, Men winner- Wilfred Kimotho 38, Samwel Mwangi 37, Lady Winner- Florence Wanjiru 36, Mary Gatere 30, cb Irene Wamithi, Guest winner- Rahul Maisuria 47 pts, Nines: Gabriel Wanguhu 21, John Koskei 26 pts.

At Kericho- Captain's Prize golf tournament; Overall winner- Leonard Soo 40 pts, Hellen Koech 39, Eunice Korir 37 cb Malvinder Bachu 37, Tobias Messo 37, Judy Kinyanjui 36, Men winner Julius Rono 35, Lady winner- Vivian Amusala 35, Captain's prize- David Biegon 34, cb Ezekiel Koech 34, Nines- Joel Koech 22, Leonard Koech 20 pts.

At Sigona: Lady Captain's Prize- Lady Winner- Eunice Migwi 38, cb Shohan Patel 38, Leah Waweru 37, Liz Mbuthia 36, Sophie Liu 35, Men winner Sunny Syan 40 pts, Adnan Zaid 40, Gavi Bhachu 39, Guest Lady- Mariah Muthee 36, Bernice Nginja 35, Men Guest winner- Dennis Musau 32, cb Charles Njui.

At Nyali: August Monthly Mug; Winner- A Div Qamber Somji 72 nett, Vishnu Dhutia 74, Omar Lewa 76, B Div Thushara D 69, Martin Ombura 72, cb Lumatete Muchai 72, C Div Naeem Pasta 66, Inayet Kudrati 67, Tanraj Singh 68. D Div Shay Chauhan 65 nett. Best Gross William Kaguta 79. Ladies Medal- Winner A Div Alyssa Jamal 74 nett, Florence Karimi 75, Mwongeli Nzioka 77. B Div- Rasmeet Kaur 71, Alice Wahome 73 cb Jayne Githere 73, C Div Gladys Mueni 78 nett.