Kenya: Hornbill Hit Vultures in Nairobi League T20 Tie

Nairobi Hornbill beat Machakos Vultures by nine wickets in the opening match of the inaugural Nairobi Cricket League T20 tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club Tuesday.

Machakos Vultures' captain Elijah Odhiambo won the toss and elected to field first against Nairobi Hornbill captained by former Kenya international Collins Obuya, who was the Man of the Match in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Obuya is under pressure to deliver in the six-team round-robin franchise tournament. Two matches will be played daily for 12 days at the same venue.

Machakos' Joseph Onyango was outstanding with the ball and the bat, taking 2-34. He scored 35 runs, but that was not enough for his team to beat Hornbill after setting a target of 120 runs in their stipulated 20 overs.

"Our upcoming players will get an opportunity to gain experience from playing top matches," said Onyango after the match.