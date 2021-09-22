Rwanda: African Swine Fever Kills Dozens of Pigs in Rwamagana

A pig farmer from Muyumbu sector, Rwamagana District has lost all her livestock to the deadly African swine fever that has broken out in the country.

This is the first time the disease has been reported in Rwanda.

Jeanne Niyonsenga, one of the affected farmers, told The New Times that she lost pigs worth between Rwf15 million and Rwf20 million.

"Some months ago, one pig was suddenly attacked by an unknown disease. One pig infected others and at least two pigs would die every day. The first symptom I noticed was fever and shivering," she said.

She lost all her 32 pigs.

"I had applied all the requirements, including the required hygiene standards and treatment of the animals," she said.

Luckily Niyonsenga had insured her animals, however, the indemnities are not half the loss that she incurred.

By March this year, the insurance scheme had covered only 2,246 pigs, 31,084 cows and 37,970 poultry, according to statistics by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Niyonsenga said that farmers are still struggling with different challenges including a shortage of skilled veterinarians and poor prices for their products. This is in addition to expensive animal feeds.

"It is difficult to get a skilled veterinarian for timely support," she said.

RAB launches countrywide survey

Fabrice Ndayisenga, the Head of Department Animal Resources Research and Technology Transfer at Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) told this paper that their scientists are now collecting samples across the country to know the magnitude of the disease.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are collecting samples and we will communicate the results soon about the magnitude of the issue," he said.

Although he said that the disease has no harmful impact on human health, he said the economic loss is huge considering that it has no cure nor vaccine.

However, he said people are prevented from eating any pig succumbed to any disease in general.

Among the symptoms of the disease include fever which is over 40 degrees Celsius, lack of appetite, failure to walk, shivering, reddening of parts of head, abdomen, arms, legs and others.

Any pig farmer who seeks to sell or supply pigs must get a permit from veterinarians at the sector level confirming that the pig has no disease and that they are complying with the African swine fever prevention guidelines, RAB says.

Farmers were also ordered to stop grazing pigs on open fields, and instead adopt zero grazing.

"Farmers should ensure hygiene and sanitation (at their farms)," RAB warned, saying suspected symptoms should be reported to veterinarians.