Sudan: U.S. Supports Sudan's Civilian-Led Transition, Condemns Attempted Seizure of Power

21 September 2021
United States Department of State
The United States condemns the failed attempt by rogue military and civilian actors to seize power from Sudan's Civilian Led Transitional Government (CLTG). The United States continues to support the CLTG in its pursuit of a democratic transition for Sudan. We urge the CLTG to hold all those involved accountable through a fair legal process. Anti-democratic actions such as those of September 21 in Khartoum undermine the call of the Sudanese people for freedom and justice and place international support for Sudan, including the bilateral relationship with the United States, at risk. We condemn any external interference that seeks to sow disinformation and undermine the will of Sudan's people. Along with a wide range of other international actors, the United States is mobilizing substantial assistance to help Sudan achieve the country's economic and security goals. We will advance this support as Sudan makes continued progress in its ongoing transition, including the establishment of a legislative assembly, reform of the security sector under civilian leadership, and justice and accountability for past human rights abuses.

