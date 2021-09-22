Rwanda to Host 2023 Fiba Women Afrobasket Tourney

Rwanda will host the FIBA Women's Afrobasket 2023, Times Sport has learned.

After successfully hosting the Afrobasket men's 2021 championship between August 24 to September 5 and the African Volleyball Championships that unfolded this month, Rwanda is slated to host more sporting competitions in the future.

According to a source - who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity, the 2023 Women's Afrobasket is also set to take place in Rwanda,

"FIBA has agreed that Rwanda will host the FIBA Women's Afrobasket in 2023 but will issue an official announcement after the current Women's Afrobasket 2021 takes place in Cameroon," said the source.

Times Sport understands that the President of the Rwanda Basketball Federation, Désiré Mugwiza has traveled to Cameroon to watch the ongoing FIBA Women's Afrobasket tournament where he will meet with FIBA Africa officials and after the tournament, FIBA will announce the dates of the 2023 tourney.

Rwanda also hosted the inaugural season of the Basketball African League in May this year.