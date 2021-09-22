Rwanda to Host 2023 Fiba Women Afrobasket Tourney

22 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will host the FIBA Women's Afrobasket 2023, Times Sport has learned.

After successfully hosting the Afrobasket men's 2021 championship between August 24 to September 5 and the African Volleyball Championships that unfolded this month, Rwanda is slated to host more sporting competitions in the future.

According to a source - who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity, the 2023 Women's Afrobasket is also set to take place in Rwanda,

"FIBA has agreed that Rwanda will host the FIBA Women's Afrobasket in 2023 but will issue an official announcement after the current Women's Afrobasket 2021 takes place in Cameroon," said the source.

Times Sport understands that the President of the Rwanda Basketball Federation, Désiré Mugwiza has traveled to Cameroon to watch the ongoing FIBA Women's Afrobasket tournament where he will meet with FIBA Africa officials and after the tournament, FIBA will announce the dates of the 2023 tourney.

Rwanda also hosted the inaugural season of the Basketball African League in May this year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X