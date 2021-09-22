Ethiopia: News - U.S. Defense Trade Controls Issues Notice to U.S. Defense Manufactures On "Policy of Denial for Controlled Defense Exports" to Ethiopia, Eritrea

Full text by the U.S. Department of State, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC)
International Traffic in Arms Regulations: Addition of Ethiopia and Update to Eritrea
On May 23, 2021, the Secretary of State announced restrictions related to security assistance for Ethiopia and a continuation of restrictions for Eritrea due to the crisis in northern Ethiopia. DDTC implemented a policy of denial for exports of defense articles and defense services to or for the armed forces, police, intelligence, or other internal security forces of Ethiopia and Eritrea reflecting this announcement. DDTC will soon publish an amendment to ITAR § 126.1 by adding Ethiopia to ITAR § 126.1(n) and updating the entry for Eritrea at § 126.1 to codify this policy change.
International Traffic in Arms Regulations: Notification of Category XI(b) Temporary Modification
On August 27, 2021, DDTC announced in the Federal Register the continuation of the temporary modification to USML Category XI(b). Originally published on July 1, 2014 (79 FR 37536), and extended through August 30, 2021 (84 FR 45652, Aug. 20, 2019), the Department is extending the temporary modifications until August 30, 2026. The scope of control in existence prior to December 30, 2014 for USML Category XI paragraph (b) and directly related software in paragraph (d) remains in effect. This clarification was achieved by reinserting the words "analyze and produce information from" and by adding software to the description of items controlled in USML Category XI(b). This extension is being made while the Department continues to develop a long-term solution for USML Category XI(b) with its partners.
Federal Register Document: Public Notice 11481 (86 FR 48021), August 27, 2021