Liberia: "An Important and Timely Gift" Says the Director of the Hospital to Which Pope Francis Has Donated Equipment for Covid-19 Patients

Monrovia — "The medical supplies donated by Pope Francis were very important to the hospital and timely. His example is not just one of words but with actions that should be emulated by other leaders", says to Fides Brother Peter Lansana Dawoh, Director of the Saint Josesph Catholic Hospital in Monrovia which on August 25 received through His Excellency Mgr. Dagoberto Campos Salas, Apostolic Nuncio in Liberia, a series of medical equipment to treat COVID-19 sufferers.

The hospital director granted an interview to Agenzia Fides

How many cases of COVID-19 has Liberia had so far?

In Liberia, from 3rd January 2020 to 17th September 2021, there have been 5,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 283 deaths reported to World Health Organization. As of 3rd September 2021, a total of 113, 680 vaccine doses have been administered.

How have the authorities and the Catholic Church managed the pandemic in Liberia?

The government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health declares a "State of Emergency" to control the spread of the disease and also embarked on vigorous training of healthcare workers on Infection Prevention and virus Control. They required all citizens to abide by the health safety measures that was put in place; regular hand hygiene; social distancing; C. Mandatory wearing of face mask at all times during public gathering; closure of churches, clubs and other social areas until meetings of up to 20 people have recently been allowed; closure of schools until it was reverse to wearing of face mask compulsory and regular hand hygiene.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As for the Catholic Church, it has managed the situation with the following measures: Empowering their hospitals and clinics through trainings and regularly health education to prevent the spread of the virus; collaboration with government and authorities to implement safety measures; health education programs in communities and through radio talk shows; providing Infection Prevent and Controls (IPC) materials for work.

What is the situation in your hospital?

All staff working in the hospital is required to wear face mask at all times and also practice regular hand hygiene.

The risk of infection in the hospital has reduced. Most confirmed cases seen at the hospital are being care for by the doctors and nurses of the hospital until further notice from the District Health Team concerning availability of space for the case(s) to be transferred to the COVID-19 Treatment Unit.