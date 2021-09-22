Kenya: Appeal By the Archdiocese of Nairobi for Humanitarian Aid to Vulnerable Families Severely Affected By Covid-19 and Drought

Nairobi — "The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted nolmacy globally and locally, exposing families to extreme pressures and straining their capacity to sustain themselves" declared the Apostolic Administrator of Archdiocese of Nairobi, Msgr. David Kamau addressing his appeal to parishes, religious communities, institutions and people of good will to offer "humanitarian assistance to vulnerable families who are grappling with the effects of the pandemic".

"I would like to express my gratitude for the continued support you have accorded the Archdiocese of Nairobi over the years, especially in our humanitarian effects during emergencies. Indeed your acts of generosity have been a true sign of solidarity", reads the note sent to Fides.

Bishop Kamau stressed the need for humanitarian aid for many affected families not only in the archdiocese of Nairobi but also in other parts of the country where a very severe drought is raging. "At least 2 million Kenyans have been hard hit by the current drought which is expected to worsen in the coming weeks", added the Apostolic Administrator, recalling the warning message that President Uhuru Kenyatta had issued on Wednesday, September 8. The President had declared that the drought in the northern part of the country represents a national disaster to address which he has asked for the support of all. "More and more people continue to knock on our doors seeking support. We endeavor to extend a lending hand, be a sign of hope to families grappling with the effects of the pandemic and the drought", concluded the Prelate.