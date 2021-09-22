Rwanda/Ethiopia: U-20 Women Football Team to Take On Ethiopia in World Cup Qualifiers

22 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national Under-20 women has entered residential camp in preparation for a FIFA world cup qualifier against Ethiopia on September 24.

The team qualified for the next round of the qualifiers after South Sudan pulled out of the qualifying stages.

Grâce Nyinawumuntu, the head coach of the team summoned 30 players to start training.

Goalkeepers

Elizabeth Mutuyimana (APAER), Beatrice Uwase (APAER), Anitha Mushimiyimana (Kamonyi), Belise Uwineza (Rugende)

Defenders

Lydia Uzayisenga (APAER), Diane Niyonsaba (APAER), Jeannette Mukamana (Les Lionnes), Jeannette Mukaruzagira (AS Kigali), M Catherine Dukorerimana (Fatima), Julienne Mushimiyimana (Nasho), Jeannine Mukandayisenga (Inyemera), Benitha Iranzi (IPM Wfc), Fidélité Uwimbabazi (IPM Wfc)

Midfielders

Solange Gikundiro (APAER Wfc), Nelly Salam Ntakobanjila (APAER), Emerance Niyonshuti (Kamonyi Wfc), Zawadi Ukwishaka (Kamonyi Wfc), Thacienne Mushimiyimana (Les Lionnes Wfc), Dudja Umwariwase (Fatima Wfc), Latifa Mutesiwase (Rugende Wfc), Zawadi Usanase (Scandinavia), Yvonne Kamikazi (IPM Wfc), Janvière Uwituze (IPM Wfc), Mireille Uwase (IPM Wfc)

Strikers

Delphine Irumva (Kamonyi ), Aline Ingabire (Kamonyi ), Justine Umutuza (Kamonyi Wfc), Benilde Ntakirutimana (Les Lionnes ), Nyiramigisha Rosette (APAER Wfc) and Clemence Izabayo (IPM Wfc)

