Malawi: Mzuni Students Plan Demos Over Graduation Delay

22 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Disgruntled Mzuzu University (Mzuni) students have agreed to hold a spate of demonstrations to express their displeasure with failure by the management to announce the date of their graduation.

The 2020 cohort, through Kenneth Mangazi, who is the vice chairperson of the taskforce of the concerned students, said the demonstrations will be conducted in Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Mangazi said they have reached at the decision because the institution is failing to provide the reason behind the delay.

He said they suspect that the institution is doing that deliberately.

"We have been asking the management for several times but to no avail. We are tired of waiting. Soon, you shall know the date and the whole plan of our demonstration," he said.

Mzuni officials are yet to comment on the matter.

The students have been in their respective homes for almost nine months after completing their courses.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X