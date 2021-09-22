Malawi: Mzuni Students Plan Demos Over Graduation Delay

Disgruntled Mzuzu University (Mzuni) students have agreed to hold a spate of demonstrations to express their displeasure with failure by the management to announce the date of their graduation.

The 2020 cohort, through Kenneth Mangazi, who is the vice chairperson of the taskforce of the concerned students, said the demonstrations will be conducted in Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Mangazi said they have reached at the decision because the institution is failing to provide the reason behind the delay.

He said they suspect that the institution is doing that deliberately.

"We have been asking the management for several times but to no avail. We are tired of waiting. Soon, you shall know the date and the whole plan of our demonstration," he said.

Mzuni officials are yet to comment on the matter.

The students have been in their respective homes for almost nine months after completing their courses.